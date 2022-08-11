The former Minister of Finance believes that the African middle and upper classes are responsible for the “destruction” of African languages

Tito Mboweni said the gradual and slow destruction of African languages was not directly caused by colonialists

South Africans ripped into the former minister since his post on social media was written in full English and called him for hypocrisy

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni left South Africans talking over his remarks on the “destruction” of African languages. The retired politician who is known for his antics on social media left tongues wagging over the controversial topic.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says African languages are gradually falling away. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni took to Twitter to share that the gradual and slow destruction of African languages was not directly caused by colonialists.

“But truth be told, it is the African middle and upper classes. Listen to parents and children talking in public spaces: in English all the time. Reflect!” he said.

According to TimesLIVE, the former minister previously called on white South Africans to learn African languages.

South Africans react to the former minister's remarks:

