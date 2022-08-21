The South African Police have issued a reward for anyone with information that can help them apprehend Madala Johannes Kgotsi

Kgotsi is believed to be involved in the shooting that happened on 11 July at a tavern in Mamelodi

An R50 000 reward is being offered for the 26-year-old suspect, who is also wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The police are offering the public an R50 000 reward to anyone who can come forward with any information that can help them arrest Madala Johannes Kgotsi, who was reportedly involved in the Mamelodi tavern shooting on 11 July 2022.

The police offer an R50 000 reward to anyone with information about a tavern shooter. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The incident, which took place in July, saw one person losing his life while one sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

According to Sunday World, the suspect is also wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The police said anyone with information can contact them. Those who want to report anonymously are also welcome. Colonel Dimakatso Sello told the publication:

"Anyone with positive information that can assist with the investigation or lead to the arrest of Kgotsi is requested to contact Brigadier Emile Louw of the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit on 082 778 7906 or Colonel Nelson Manganye on 079 529 4642. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MYSAPS App or the crime stop line."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

10-year jail sentence for Mpumalanga prosecutor found guilty of accepting bribes & making cases disappear

In other Briefly News also reported that former Mpumalanga district court control prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Standerton Magistrate's Court after being found guilty of corruption and accepting bribes. Mohanwe was busted following a sting operation by undercover agents. He was caught accepting bribes from criminals on two different occasions.

According to News24, the prosecutor was reported for dismissing narcotics-related cases after taking money from the criminals. The agents then went undercover to investigate the suspect. Per the publication, the agents then enacted Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, allowing them to investigate criminals undercover.

Unsuspecting, Aaron Pule Mohanwe was busted after he had scheduled a bail hearing for a criminal, and his argument was that the investigating officers did not intend to oppose it, reports Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Source: Briefly News