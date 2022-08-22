South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa was attacked by knife-wielding assailants on Saturday, 20 August

Dr Mzukwa drove himself to the nearest hospital while bleeding and in pain from multiple stab wounds to the chest

The incident occurred near King Shaka International Airport when Mzukwa was on his way home from a South African Medial Association board meeting

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa was stabbed while on his way home. Mzukwa drove himself to the nearest hospital to receive medical attention. Image: Nomawele Njongo/Facebook & Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, sustained multiple stab wounds after being attacked while driving home from King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Saturday, 20 August.

When the incident occurred, Dr Mzukwa was on his way home from a Sama board meeting. Mzukwa drove himself to the hospital after the attack, a move that Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said may have saved Mzukwa’s life.

TimesLIVE reported that Dhlomo visited Dr Mzukwa in a Durban hospital on Sunday and said that Mzukwa is recovering well.

Dhlomo said he was uplifted to see Mzukwa in recovery and praised Mzukwa for heroically driving himself to the nearest hospital while bleeding and in pain, IOL reported.

Dhlomo said:

“Had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated.”

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health Dr Kenneth Jacobs says the committee condemns the attack and calls on drivers to be cautious on the roads as criminals are becoming increasingly ruthless with each passing day.

Mzukwa has been stabilised and is recovering in the intensive care unit.

South Africans react

South Africans have sent the doctor well wishes on social media, but some are concerned about the lack of safety in South Africa.

Here are some comments:

@sigubude posted:

“He was fortunate to survive.”

@shiz_miz exclaimed:

“We are in a war zone.”

@Ziggy_152 added:

“No this is cruellest act, SA is not a safe country. I pray for his healing.”

@sydneyntantiso commented:

“Nonsense of a country, no one is safe, literally. Any day could be your last.”

