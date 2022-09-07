The man who murdered his ex-wife while wearing a dress, heels and wigs has been sentenced to 25 years in jail

Xolani Mkanyi fatally shot Phumeza Pepeta at her father's funeral because Mkanyi claimed he had just snapped

Pepeta's family said Mkanyi had been abusive since the divorce and had hoped he would be handed a life sentence

NELSON MANDELA BAY- Xolani Mkanyi, the Eastern Cape man who crashed a funeral dressed as a woman and fatally shot his ex-wife, has been sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Xolani Mkanyi will spend 25 years behind bars for the premeditated murder of his ex-wife Phumeza Pepeta. Image: Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Phumeza Pepeta was comforting her mother in a car at the graveyard after her father's funeral when Mkanyi approached and shot her in the head and stomach.

eNCA reported that the community subdued the man and handed him over to police when they arrived on the scene. Pepeta later succumbed to her wounds.

Mkanyi appeared in the Gqeberha high court, where he asked for leniency. He claimed that he suffered a psychotic break after Pepeta denied him access to his daughter, which motivated the murder.

Mkanyi said in his statement to the court that the fact that Pepeta obtained a protection order against him and prevented him from seeing his daughter left him bitter.

Mkanyi said:

"I was willing to do anything to hurt my ex-wife and make her feel the pain I was feeling.”

According to Drum, Pepeta's family claims that there were multiple occasions when Mkanyi was abusive to Pepeta and stalked her after they divorced in 2019.

The family had hoped that Mkanyi would receive a life sentence for killing the mother of two.

South Africans react to Mkanyi's sentence

South Africans are not pleased with the 25-year sentence. Many on social media believe Mkanyi deserves life imprisonment.

Here are some comments:

@Mcusi_ pointed out:

"In any other country, anyone who commits premeditated murder like this gets life without parole. In SA you get 25 years, likely out after 12.5 years."

@joseph_moetsi asked:

"What happened to life sentence, because you took a life "

@MIKE780101 commented:

"Prison is not the answer, it is a burden. Clear evidence, caught -> ultimate penalty required"

@Siyanda_Miya_ added:

"25 years? The law could do better."

@K_anye said:

"Garbage of a human being. The family must appeal the sentence. He deserves life imprisonment."

