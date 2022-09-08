Disgraced CEO Brian Molefe was ordered by the North Gauteng High Court to pay back R10 million received from Eskom's pension and providence fund

Molefe has not reimbursed the money, but Eskom announced that it had recovered R30 million from the pension fund

The pension and providence fund claimed it repaid the money for the benefit of its members even though Molefe had not played its part

JOHANNESBURG- Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has not paid back the money he owes to the State-owned power utilities pension fund.

Brian Molefe, the former CEO of Eskom, has yet to pay R10 million to Eskom's pension and provident fund.

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, R30 million was unlawfully put into Molefe's pension and provident fund. Molefe resigned from the utility later that year and retired early.

EWN reported that the Democratic Alliance and the trade union solidarity opened a case in court. In 2018, the North Gauteng High Court ordered Molefe to repay the funds spent on his pension.

On Wednesday, 7 September, Eskom confirmed that it has entirely recovered the funds illegally given to Molefe.

According to fin24, the pension and provident fund acknowledged that the R30 million had been reimbursed, but Molefe had not remitted the R10 million owed to the fund.

Pension and provident fund CEO Shafeeq Abrahams released a statement saying that even though Molefe had not paid his portion, the funds were reimbursed in the best interest of the pension funds members.

South Africans react to Brian Molefe's outstanding debt to the pension and provident fund

South Africans are sceptical that Molefe will ever pay back the money owed.

@DavidMurray117 speculated:

"He's already shifted much offshore, no doubt."

@Tunedagain said:

"This Molefe should have been legally pursued or sequestrated for holding out on a court order."

Anthony Schlemmer commented:

"Molefe is just the tip of the iceberg."

Jan Machaba added:

"He must go to prison."

Lorraine Duncan posted:

"Of course he won’t "

