The longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, 8 September

South African political parties ActionSA, the DA and IFP have added their messages of condolences to the sea of comforting words on social media

All three parties agree that the late Queen served her people with devotion and duty

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died at 96 on Thursday, 8 September.

ActionSA, the DA and IFP have added their voices to the chorus of condolences for the royal family, wishing Queen II a restful eternal sleep. Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage & Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are the latest political parties to offer the royal family messages of condolence.

Buckingham palace announced at 6pm local time that Queen Elizabeth II had passed peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, News24 reported.

Scores of people, organisations and heads of state flooded social media with stories that lauded the Queen as a remarkable leader and messages of condolence to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba added his voice to the sea of condolences on social media. In a tweet, Mashaba said Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered for her deep commitment to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

The DA also offered its condolences on Twitter, saying that the Queen devoted her life to the service of her people during her record 70-year reign.

The IFP posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II looking regal in pink with the words "rest in peace" scrolled respectfully above the Queen's head.

South Africa reacts to the political parties' messages of condolence

Mzansi is torn. While some people wish the Queen a restful eternal sleep, others believe the political parties have no business sending the royal family messages of condolence.

Here are some comments.

@EricLalelani said:

"May her soul rest in peace "

@KhanyisileMana3 commented:

"Rest Well your Majesty. The London Bridge has fallen."

@ArsenalBLM asked

"You idiots do know that they threw you guys in concentration camps during world war 2 right? "

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, and glorifies her reign as noble and virtuous

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's office released a statement on Thursday, 9 September, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign as "a noble and virtuous example" to the world.

President Ramaphosa extended his sincere and profound condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the passing of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, 8 September, at 96, after 70 years of rule. The Queen was Britain's longest-ruling monarch.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News