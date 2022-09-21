President Cyril Ramaphosa wants solutions for the energy crisis and the implementation of intense loadshedding

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa has been demanding that work is done faster by his team

Ramaphosa is expected to make significant announcements about loadshedding at the Cabinet meeting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants solutions for the country’s worsening energy crisis that has led to intense loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants urgent solutions to end loadshedding. Image: Phill Magakoe & Deon Raath

Source: Getty Images

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa has been demanding that work is done faster by his team. He said the formation of the Energy Crisis Committee was to ensure efficiency.

Magwenya said another unfortunate aspect causing loadshedding is that two power stations had design flaws. He said units from the Kusile and Medupi stations have not been able to add power to the grids, and once the issues are resolved, there will be stability in the grid.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa is expected to make significant announcements about the energy crisis at the Cabinet meeting, which he will chair on Wednesday, 21 September. The meeting follows the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding over the weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Magwenya said the president would meet with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Environment, Forest and Fisheries Barbara Creecy and other officials.

Gordhan said the energy provision from Eskom is upsetting both households and the economy. He said the current government inherited Eskom in a dwindling state and is working hard to fix the power utility, according to The Citizen.

South Africans react to loadshedding:

@AardvarkBloody said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is a president who believes in processes. He is a process man. Whether it takes two years or two hundred years to get rid of loadshedding, we must have complete faith in the process.”

@Onverstrokke_Ek commented:

“The ANC and their cronies are taking South Africa, quite literally back to the dark ages.”

@Humanity_B posted:

“Weh! I hate loadshedding.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses loadshedding, Mzansi says there is no accountability for blackouts

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported as Eskom continues to ramp up loadshedding to stage five, the country has seemingly grown tired of the same promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The nation’s leader addressed the power cuts in his weekly newsletter published on Tuesday, 20 September.

Ramaphosa said loadshedding being imposed on citizens is a reminder that the state-owned power stations are old and unstable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News