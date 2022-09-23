Police arrested 14 illegal miners (Zama zamas) while conducting Operation O Kae Molao in Springs

More than R200 000 worth of drugs were also discovered during the operation, according to police

The operation began on Wednesday, and more than 900 suspects were nabbed and put behind bars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

EKURHULENI - Police nabbed 14 illegal miners (Zama zamas) while conducting Operation O Kae Molao in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, 22 September.

Police arrest 14 zama zamas while conducting Operation O Kae Molao. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

More than R200 000 worth of drugs were also discovered during the raid led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the undocumented foreign nationals were found with gold-bearing material with heavy-duty machinery. The illegal mining equipment was seized, and police flattened the area.

According to Springs Advertiser, the operation began on Wednesday, and more than 900 suspects were found and put behind bars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a separate incident, the team conducted a roadblock where Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R100 000 were found in one of the cars.

The Daily Sun reported that more than 20 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested. At least five stolen cars were also recovered during the multidisciplinary operation.

38 Undocumented immigrants uncovered in Hawks round-up of illegal miners in Limpopo

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Hawks arrested 48 illegal miners in an extensive sting operation that targeted various mining communities in the Sekhukhune and Waterberg areas of Limpopo. Among those arrested were 38 undocumented immigrants.

The zama zamas were arrested in mining communities Apel, Atok and Northam. The sting operation also led to the seizure of mining equipment, including heavy-duty vehicles.

Community members applauded the authorities' efforts but have requested that law enforcement deploy more resources to eradicate illegal mining in the affected areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News