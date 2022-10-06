A 110-year-old woman and her granddaughter were told to vacate their house after being handed an eviction notice

The new homeowner said he bought the house from the elderly woman's granddaughter for R350 000

South Africans seem torn about who is in the wrong, with some people blaming the granddaughter for selling the house

JOHANNESBURG - An elderly woman was forced out of her home after being handed an eviction notice by a man who claimed to be the new owner.

An elderly woman, aged 110, was evicted from her home in Soweto. Images: @tphagane

Kenaope Mosidi, aged 110, was thrown out of her house alongside her granddaughter Patricia in Meadowlands, Soweto. Their belongings were tossed onto the pavement after they were told to leave.

According to SABC News, the homeowner, Jacob “Joel” Moalusi, informed Patricia that they had a month to leave the premises because he bought the house from Mosidi's other granddaughter, Kedibone, for R350 000.

However, Patricia is adamant that the house belongs to her grandmother, not Kedibone. Patricia is also distressed because she and her grandmother have nowhere to go because Mosidi does not have children.

Moalusi stated that the grandmother is not at fault in this situation and that her grandchildren are just using her. He added that Mosidi has a house in Rustenburg where she can go and live there.

“The grandmother is innocent. She has her own house in Rustenburg. I have been there. These ones are refusing to take her there.

"They are using her as a bait that she may not leave the house because they know if she leaves there are chances that they too will have to leave. They are using her as if her property is being taken away from her," said Moalusi.

According to The South African, the Economic Freedom Fighters maintain that the house was sold fraudulently and believe a syndicate is behind the sale.

South Africans angered

The video of the eviction was posted on social media, and many South Africans were upset about the treatment of the elderly woman and her grandchild.

Here are some comments:

@FoxyNoxee said:

"I hate how it’s the total stranger who now needs to be sympathetic to this old Lady. where is the granddaughter? Why does she not care where about her grandmother? Now it’s the new owner that is painted as a bad person .

@kgopi_molo said:

"Those people will not see heaven."

@ht4211 said:

"This man is really brave, in African culture, you don’t do this to someone who is even 100 years old. Bad luck will follow, and he will soon be asking that granny for forgiveness and slaughtering goats, this is shocking. He will never know the meaning of peace in that house."

@leemoeng01 said:

"I don't know the current situation, but if, for example, my mother buys a house and passes away(unmarried), her child/ren is automatically the owner of that house and can do as they wish maybe this could be one of those."

@Alexmkn5 said:

"This is nonsense Joel. In as much you are well within your rights but what you are doing is wrong. I hope you enjoy the house."

Constitutional Court orders 85-year-old woman to vacate childhood home that was sold on auction in 2008

Briefly News previously reported that the Constitutional Court found that the eviction of an 85-year-old woman and her disabled son from a farm in Somerset West was lawful on Tuesday, 20 September. Clara Phillips has lived in the home since she was 11 years old and must vacate the property.

The court application was brought forward by Willem Grobler, who purchased the property at a public auction. However, Phillips refused to leave the home, saying the previous owner had granted her the right to “life-long” occupancy.

According to News24, the property was registered in Grobler’s name in September 2008. The new owner made numerous attempts to reach a compromise with Phillips, including offering to pay for relocation costs and alternative accommodation, but they were all declined.

