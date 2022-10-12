A heroic parent was fatally shot after he tried to stop a hijacking at his child's school on Tuesday, 11 October

The incident occurred the afterschool day was concluded and was witnessed by teachers and pupils

The Department of Education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the school, and witnesses of the horrific incident will get psychosocial support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A brave parent was shot and killed after trying to stop criminals from hijacking a scholar transport at his child's school in Soweto, Johannesburg.

A parent was shot and killed outside his child's school during an attempted hijacking. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The horrifying incident occurred on Tuesday, 11 October, at around 2pm at Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen. Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane stated a group of unknown suspects came to the school and tried to hijack a vehicle transporting school pupils.

The man tried to interfere with the hijacking and was fatally shot by one of the male suspects. He died from his gunshot wounds, reports SowetanLIVE. The attempted hijacking occurred in front of the school's main gate and was witnessed by pupils and teachers.

According to The Citizen, the Department of Education in Gauteng has deployed a psychosocial team to help the teachers and learners deal with the trauma and provide them with the necessary counselling. Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Wednesday, 12 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African Police Service is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

Car guards, community and security come together to stop hijackers at Cape Town mall

Briefly News reported that hijacking is another peaking crime, with Mzansi citizens fearing to leave their homes. A group of men tried to take a car from the parking lot at Westgate Mall in Cape Town but were stopped by car guards, community members and security.

With many people having little to no faith in SA law enforcement, they are taking matters into their own hands. While it is heart-warming to see people come together in times of need, taking law into their own hands just causes a whole new set of issues.

Popular Facebook page Dala U Crew shared a clip showing a group of men hijacking a blue Toyota Corolla from Westgate Mall in Cape Town. Car guards, community members and security quickly reacted and managed to stop the men who fled the car after noticing they were outnumbered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News