A video shared online shows car guards, security and community members working together to stop an attempted hijacking got SA talking

A group of men hijacked a blue Toyota Corolla from Westgate Mall in Cape Town but got stopped by car guards, security and community members

The clip had many Mzansi citizens praising the public for stepping in as they no longer have faith in law enforcement

Hijacking is another peaking crime that has Mzansi citizens fearing leaving their homes. A group of men tried to take a car from the parking lot at Westgate Mall in Cape Town but were stopped by car guards, community members and security.

Car Guards, community and security stopped hijackers at a local mall. Image: Facebook / Dala U Crew

Source: Facebook

With many people having little to no faith in SA law enforcement, they are taking matters into their own hands. While it is heart-warming to see people come together in times of need, taking law into their own hands just causes a whole new set of issues.

Popular Facebook page Dala U Crew shared a clip showing a group of men hijacking a blue Toyota Corolla from Westgate Mall in Cape Town.

Car guards, community members and security quickly reacted and managed to stop the men who fled the car after noticing they were outnumbered.

The people of Mzansi shared their feelings regarding the situation

With so many people having been let down by law enforcement, most people praised those who got involved. Crime is crippling Mzansi and people are tired.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Sharifa Ally said:

“Well done we need to all stand up to these criminals, we'll done to all that helped.”

Goesaine Duplessis said:

“South Africans have come to realize that our police service is failing us as well as our justice system even our electricity service has failed us so don't be shocked when you see how people react towards these criminals. Enough is Enough.”

Choene Mogoroga said:

“We need crime free environment, well done to everyone who was involved.”

King-andy Ndaleni said:

“This what South Africa should be doing not to stop and take videos let’s all get together South Africans to fight these criminalssalute to all those guys.”

Grant Luke Groenewald said:

“Westgate mall car guards always look well after your car, i always tip them good, because they know exactly where your car is, please take them serious guys they look well after you if you look after them❤️

“Big ups to the car guards for reacting so fast.”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Masoyi police have launched a manhunt following the death of a German tourist on Monday afternoon, 3 October. The deceased man was part of a group of tourists who were headed to Mdluli Safari lodge in White River, near the Kruger National Park.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road when three armed men driving a VW Caddy accosted them.

According to News24, the armed men tried to force the occupants of the Hyundai to open the doors; however, the driver decided to lock all the doors instead. The driver was then shot in his upper body through a window.

