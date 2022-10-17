JSE-listed pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem has been the subject of controversy following a leaked memo announcing a moratorium on hiring white people

Dis-chem has now backtracked on the hiring pause that was aimed at redressing inequality

The U-turn follows public outrage from politicians and threats of legal action from civil rights groups

JOHANNESBURG - Pharmaceutical company Dis-chem has had a change of heart on its pause on hiring white people.

Dis-Chem has scrapped its memorandum announcing a pause on hiring white people. Image: Dwayne Senior & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The company has withdrawn the leaked internal memo penned by CEO Ivan Saltzman, which called for the moratorium. This is a change of tune from the company, which initially stood by the hiring pause on Friday, 14 October.

The original memo aimed to improve Dis-Chem's employment equity profile under Employment Equity Act, but the company has since apologised for the memo. Dischem's board vowed to improve its internal communication processes to avoid offending staff and customers in the future, News24 reported.

The retailer's backtracking comes as many politicians and prominent civil society groups spoke out against the moratorium.

Lobby group AfriForum campaigns officer for strategy Ernst van Zyl claimed that regardless of the company's intent, the moratorium amounted to racial discrimination, SABC News reported.

South Africans react to Dis-chem withdrawal of the hiring pause

Many South Africans aren't pleased with Dis-Chem's sudden U-turn.

Below are some reactions:

@molatelomohale commented:

"It's a victory for minority"

@Achilles0450541 stated:

"Well, if one reads between the lines then what is withdrawn is the actual memo and not the intent as Dischem will continue to strive to comply with applicable legislation like any other corporate ‍♂️"

@colza91 added:

"If @EFFSouthAfrica is really what they say they are, they won't allow this nonsense. Whites should stop using their financial muscles to bully us away from transformation."

