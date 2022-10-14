The Absa Group and Dischem have come together to donate R200 000 to the community of Jagersfontein

A mine dam wall collapsed last month, killing a person and animals and also destroying many people's property

South Africans are glad to see Jagersfontein receive some assistance from big corporate companies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Absa and Dis-Chem have committed to helping the community of Jagersfontein with R200 000. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

JAGERSFONTEIN - The Absa Group and Dis-Chem Foundation have collaborated to help the Jagersfontein community in the Free State following last month's mine dam wall collapse.

Dis-Chem is giving away food and toiletries worth R100, 000, and Absa has promised to donate R100, 000 in cash. According to Times Live, the bank stated that toiletries are a basic need, and this donation will be used to help Jagersfontein residents restore their dignity with everyday products.

The rapid flow of mud destroyed land and property. At least one person and dozens of livestock were killed. Xolani Tseletsele, Mayor of Kopanong Municipality, said the mine's second dam wall partially collapsed after a few weeks. This was disputed by the Jagersfontein Development.

The organisations said that this is unthinkable for families whose loved ones are missing, especially when rescue efforts have ended. Residents were left with only clothes on their backs, houses and livestock were destroyed, and buildings are still falling apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Jagersfontein local residents were truly overwhelmed by the burst dam and recent flash floods. Houses have been destroyed, families have been separated, children are being housed in boarding schools and hostels, and some have been moved to neighbouring towns. "

South Africans commended Absa and Dis-Chem on their relief efforts and wished that the money and supplies reached the people who desperately need help in Jagersfontein.

Read a few of their comments below.

Themba Mhlongo said:

"They must not include councilors in the distribution process of those goods."

Matome Mokoena mentioned:

"KZN floods, the same was done, but no evidence that the money was received or people benefited from those donations."

Phala Kgalemone stated:

"It is kind of these private sector companies to donate, but this mine has a huge responsibility to make sure they restore the lives of the people who suffered due to its negligence and carelessnesses acts driven by corporate greed."

Thobile Khumalo shared:

"That's my bank. Well done to both of you."

Bevgav Wilkins asked:

"Guess who will pay for this largesse with increased bank charges?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa promises Jagersfontein residents government support: “We won’t abandon you”

Briefly News previously reported that president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed the government’s support to Jagersfontein residents after an accident at a mine caused damage to at least 100 homes. The accident left one person dead, four missing, and numerous displaced.

The president visited the area on Monday, 12 September, following the accident and said the government would attend to the needs of those who lost their household possessions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News