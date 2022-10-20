The transport committee urged Fikile Mbabula to be forthcoming about the real reason the driver's license printing machine was out of service for two weeks

Mbalula claimed that loadshedding caused the last operational machine in the country to break down

The minister of transport reassured citizens that contingency plans are in place, and loadshedding will no longer hinder the printing process

Fikile Mabalula says the only printing machine for driver's licenses is up and running again: Image: Frennie Shivambu

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's transport committee is not buying Fikile Mbalula's excuse that the country's only driver's licence machine broke down because of loadshedding.

Lisa Mancgcu, the chairperson of the Transport Committee, demanded that Mbalula provide them with legitimate answers and not blame power outages for the machine's breakdown.

"We have been seeking answers from the department and the minister, we are not accepting the excuses being given and we will be calling the department because the excuses keep on changing since 2019."

He mentioned that the facility where the cards are being printed should be equipped with required backups in order for production to continue without interruptions, reported IOL.

The machine had been out of service for two weeks which caused a further backlog in citizens getting their driver's license cards. According to Times Live, the minister of transport announced on Wednesday that the machine was operational again.

He said to compensate for the backlog, the machine operates on a shift cycle of 24 hours.

When asked about measures that are put in place to ensure that loadshedding does not impact its functionality, he said:

"There are backup uninterrupted power supply systems that kick in when there are power cuts. The interruption occurred due to the backup system power surge which has been addressed."

