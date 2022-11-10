President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Kenyans will be able to travel to South Africa visa-free for 90 days

The agreement will commence on 1 January 2023, and this is meant to boost bilateral relations

South Africans took to social media to discuss Ramaphosa's state visit to Kenya and the agreement between the two countries

President Cyril Ramaphosa with the president of Kenya, William Ruto. Image: Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

NAIROBI - South Africa and Kenya have agreed to a mutual agreement that will allow their citizens to visit their respective countries for up to 90 days visa-free.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that this agreement will take effect on 1 January 2023. Currently, South Africans can get free visas upon arrival in Kenya, but Kenyan citizens must provide return flight tickets as proof before entering the country.

The agreement was made in Kenya during Ramaphosa's two-day state visit, and he said the bilateral relations would boost trade and investment.

The President of Kenya, William Ruto, and Ramaphosa also discussed strengthening economic trade ties between the two countries. Ramaphosa urged state-owned companies and the private sector to explore avenues to conduct business with Kenya.

"I am advised that our government ministries regularly consult each other on these and other issues. In this regard, we note that our Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has received a list of products that Kenya would like to export to South Africa, and these are being considered by our officials.”

Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected president and expressed that the two countries have a responsibility as the strongest economies in the different regions to ignite economic activity following the pandemic, reported IOL.

"Our bilateral relations are founded on the principles of solidarity, mutual respect and common values. We share a commitment to advance democracy, good governance, Pan-Africanism, human rights and the emancipation of women."

@sbons2711 said:

"Kenya, welcome to SA we love you, and we know you will respect us as we hope to have visa-free visit to Kenya."

@mabutswela_1 wrote:

"In 2024 majority of South Africans are going to vote against ANC."

@thobileanele0 mentioned:

"Kenyans shouldn't be excited. South Africa is no longer a safe country, even as South Africans, we no longer feel safe."

@blackdiamondzw2 added:

"New boyfriends and husbands coming."

@refilwemodipane commented:

"SA is a movie."

@Mtemp001 wrote:

"Why dont you build a relationship with the people of your own country first? That would be a first."

@bongx_mxakaz suggested:

"Can we please vote this guy out already."

@wildsaphire said:

"This whole world should be free travel."

@daddy_blessing1 shared:

"UNITED STATES OF AFRICA. I love this."

Ramaphosa believes SA and Kenya should partner in Trade agreement, calls for end to Ethiopian war

Briefly News reported that Kenya's president, Uhuru Kenyatta, has made his state visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Kenyatta is being hosted by President Ramaphosa, who, during his opening remarks today, said that the two countries should work together.

Intra-European trade is 60%, while intra-Africa trade is only 15%.

