Eskom is cracking down on the theft of coal at its power stations following the arrest of two truck drivers

The pair were caught red-handed with stolen coal after resisting searches and claiming the trucks were empty

General manager for security at Eskom Karen Pillay said the power utility loses billions due to coal theft

MPUMALANGA - Eskom plans to ensure that the truck drivers caught red-handed with stolen coal will face the wrath of the law. The arrest has been celebrated by citizens and believe the drivers should be sentenced harshly.

Two truck drivers were found in possession of stolen Eskom coal and arrested. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Two people who belong to an ash-transporting company contracted with the power utility were arrested at Kendal Power Station. A criminal case was opened against the drivers at the Ogies police station.

Eskom said the trucks were stopped to be searched by security officers while exiting the power station. According to TimesLIVE, both drivers resisted the searches and claimed that the trucks were empty.

General manager for security at Eskom Karen Pillay said the power utility loses billions due to the theft of coal, which affects production. She added that several coal stockyards in the province hold stolen coal.

The power utility said the arrests were conducted following excellent work done by security teams and SAPS members.

Previously, News24 reported that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the sky-high cost of coal has made it tempting for suppliers to steal, which is then replaced with coal meant to be discarded.

Citizens react to Eskom coal thieves:

Xols Wamakwayi said:

“Contractors do that all the time. Even with these transformers that “disappears” right after installation are fetched by the very contractors.”

Acona Cooper posted:

“Heavy sentence please because the nation is struggling with load-shedding while they stealing.”

Mark Wren wrote:

“Who within Eskom filled those trucks? Investigate the loaders and the weighbridge personnel. Trucks are weighed on entry and exit for accounting purposes.”

Kgauta Thapelo Lawrence Nyofane commented:

“So this is going to be an excuse for loadshedding.”

Dan Ayanda added:

“Lock them in and destroy the keys.”

