Trade unions Cosatu and Fedusa have sparked debate among South Africans over calls for 27 December to be declared a public holiday

The call comes as Christmas falls on a Sunday, followed by the Day of Reconciliation, meaning workers would lose a public holiday

Some citizens think that it would be a waste and the nation already has too many holidays

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Unions are applying pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Tuesday, 27 December, a public holiday, but Some South African citizens are struggling to see the point.

Cosatu and Fedusa want Cyril Ramaphosa to make Tuesday, 27 December, a public holiday. Image: LUCA SOLA & Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

The request was made because Christmas day, celebrated on 25 December, falls on a Sunday and is followed by the Day of Reconciliation on the 26th. Both days are public holidays.

Trade union federation Cosatu joined in on the call after the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) wrote a letter to Ramaphosa explaining how the set-up affected workers. Fedusa claimed that the fact that Christmas fall on a Sunday this year means that South African workers would be shorted one day of the allotted 12 public holidays annually, IOL reported.

The request has sparked debate from South Africans, with some citizens claiming that the country already has enough public holidays and does not need another.

@ctdan sarcastically added:

"Sure, because we have so few public holidays currently. Plus, productivity is so high with so little load shedding this year"

However, the trade unions claim to be thinking only of the workers. According to Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, if Ramaphosa doesn't declare the 27th a public holiday, workers who opt to work on the day would lose holiday pay. Pamla added that the Christmas period is often the only time workers get to travel home and spend time with their loved ones, EWN reported.

According to SowetanLIVE, the managing director of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, rubbished the proposal claiming that closing business on the 27th wouldn't bode well for the country's economy. Coovadia said the nation would do well to avoid interrupting business unnecessarily, adding that SA has enough holidays.

South Africans weigh the pros and cons of declaring 27 December a public holiday

While some citizens gladly welcome the prospect of having Tuesday off, others think it's wholly unnecessary.

Here are some opinions:

@PurplePisces commented:

"We ask that you please do the right thing, Mr President. Please and Thank you."

@lynvan suggested:

"Not that there is too much happening between Christmas and New Year but declaring a public holiday should have a good reason, like voting, etc."

@machinetvlee claimed

"Most union members want a job but don't want to work."

@KlevaBlac asked:

"Pressure from where? Who? For what?"

@Time2Coach added:

"but WHY? SA has more holidays than any other country."

@NotThato pointed out:

"It's been done before when Christmas fell on a Sunday, which is happening this year. What's the fight?"

Mario Dos Santos argued:

"The economy cannot afford more holidays!"

Alaikah Bakgonne questioned:

"Lol, what's next? The whole of December will be declared a holiday."

