South Africa’s stance on xenophobia, increasing femicide cases, and corruption has landed the government in hot water

During the United Nations’ universal periodic review session in Switzerland several pressing issues came to light

South Africa was also accused of having concerning continued reports of hate crimes and an anti-foreigner sentiment

GENEVA - South Africa has come under fire for failing to deal with corruption and gender-based violence despite dedicating over R21 billion to the latter.

South Africa's stance on xenophobia, femicide and corruption has landed it in hot water with the United Nations. Image: Johannes Simon

Several other issues within the country were brought to light during the United Nations’ universal periodic review session in Switzerland, including the country’s stance on xenophobia, increasing femicide cases and corruption.

The session, which began on Monday, 7 November and will end on Friday, 18 November, is meant to update the UN’s Human Rights Council Working Group on progress made over the past four years.

South Africa was accused of having continued reports of hate crimes and an anti-foreigner sentiment, which concerned council members.

According to the Mail & Guardian, South Africa lost R1.5 trillion to corruption between 2014 and 2019. The country was also asked to accelerate the activation of the anti-corruption action plan.

Deputy justice minister and South African delegation leader John Jeffery and other officials had to respond to the concerns raised during the 2018 session.

Several documents were reviewed by the council including the national report, information from human rights experts and national human rights institutions, organisations, and civil society groups, according to the UN.

