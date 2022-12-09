A security guard at a Labour Centre got what was coming to her when she tried to extort Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner for a bride

Commissioner Teboho Maruping visited the Labour Centre in Pretoria in a disguise to sus out the level of service delivery

The security guard was removed from the premises and Maruping opened a criminal case against her

PRETORIA - A private security at a Labour Centre in Pretoria made a serious error in judgement when she unwittingly asked the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner for a bride. The security guard will now face the full might of the law after Commission Teboho Maruping opened a criminal case against her.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping busted a labour centre security guard for bribery during an undercover site visit. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 6 December, when Maruping disguised himself as an ordinary citizen during a working visit to the Labour Centre. According to UIF spokesperson, Trevor Hattingh, the commissioner wanted to experience first-hand the challenges and customer experience extended to citizens at that particular Labour Centre.

IOL reported that when Maruping arrived at the Labour Centre he was immediately greeted by a security guard who told him that the centre was no longer capturing claims for 2022. The security guard claimed that for the small price of R400 she could help Maruping get help from government officials.

The cunning commissioner let the entire transaction play out and then reported the bribery incident to the centre's manager. The manager jumped to action and immediately had the guard removed from the premises.

Maruping opened a criminal case against the security guard at the Soshanguve Police Station. The commission condemned the practice of forcing UIF clients to pay for state services that are essentially free for South African citizens.

The incident with the security guard is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the corruption and malfeasance at the UIF. According to Moneyweb, 16 people were arrested by the Hawks for allegedly scamming R2.2 million from the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Emloyee Relief Scheme (Ters).

Though the security guards attempted bribery and the swindling of the Ters fund are different in nature, the acts fall under the corruption which Maruping has vowed to root out.

