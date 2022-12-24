The South African National Parks (SANParks) has introduced a polygraph testing policy that will be implemented soon

Game rangers will take lie detector tests to prove they are not involved in criminality and rhino poaching

Other employees might be subjected to polygraph testing if the conditions of service are amended after negotiations.

PRETORIA - The South African National Parks (SANParks) will implement a polygraph testing policy approved recently for game rangers to prove their trustworthiness in protecting rhinos.

SANParks is currently drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) that will guide the process upon implementation.

"The value of the policy and the, still to be developed, SOP is that it allows for the application of testing on a voluntary basis and in a manner that enables risk mitigation to manage risks without compromising employees' rights or creating an environment of victimisation."

Rey Thakhuli, the SANParks spokesperson, told News24 that the board approved the policy in November and labour law specialists were consulted before developing it.

Thakuli further stated that the plan is to make polygraph testing mandatory for specific job positions in the future.

He said existing labour law regulations at SANParks do not permit enforced polygraph testing.

The policy, however, paves the way for negotiating a collective agreement shortly that will result in the amendment of the conditions of service as well as the inclusion of compulsory polygraph testing as part of new employment contracts."

Current employees will have the opportunity to amend their contracts according to the new policy after consulting with organised labour and negotiations.

Citizens' comments from social media are below:

Rishinund Lekha stated:

"It should be compulsory for every civil servant."

Mxolisi Zulu shared:

"I know a guy who used to take bribes at work even on the day of the test. He will go into the room with the bribe in his pocket and he will pass. That thing is not conclusive. You just need to master it."

Grant Wooldridge wrote:

"A lie detector can be beaten. It's not full proof at all."

Scott Baillie mentioned:

"We need these in parliament, provincial governments and municipalities."

Kaybee Motebejane asked:

"Why not try that on SAPS first?"

