The acting public protector finally concluded the investigation into the Tembisa 10 stating that there is no evidence to support that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to ten babies in 2021

In a detailed 57-page report, it was also concluded that there is no proof that Sithole was denied access to her children after allegedly giving birth to them

Evidence gathered by the public protector from Steve Biko hospital, clinical obstetrician and gynaecology report from Thembisa Hospital shows that Sithole was not pregnant in recent times

The acting public protector has released a statement following a thorough investigation into the Tembisa 10 matter.

The public protector has issued a report following a detailed investigation into the Tembisa 10 issue. Image: @cab_delivery

Source: Twitter

The probe concluded that there was no tangible evidence to support the claims that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to ten babies at Steve Biko Hospital on 7 June 2021.

TimesLIVE reports that the public protector also concluded that there is proof that Sithole was barred from seeing her children after giving birth and she was kept for mental observation against her will.

The publication further noted that Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka issued a detailed 57-page report after the alleged father of the decuplets nicknamed the 'Tembisa 10' filed a number of complaints.

After receiving a number of statements and affidavits, Gcaleka concluded that Sithole did not give birth to decuplets and was not admitted at Steve Biko Hospital in recent times. Part of the statement read:

"The allegation that Ms Sithole gave birth to decuplets on June 7 2021 at Steve Biko Hospital and that she was refused access to her babies is unsubstantiated.

"Evidence at the disposal of the public protector, namely the clinical obstetrician and gynaecology report from Thembisa Hospital, indicates Ms Sithole did not give birth and was not pregnant in recent times."

The report further revealed that Sithole's medical report available at Steve Biko Hospitals shows that she was last admitted to the institution in 2014 when she was giving birth to her twins.

