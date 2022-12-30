South Africa is experiencing a rise in measles infections as the year comes to a close

The National Institute for Communicable diseases has advised parents to vaccinate their kids in a bid to curb the outbreak

The NICD's Dr Kerrigan McCarthy said the rise in cases can be attributed to a decline in vaccinations

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable (NICD) Diseases has urged parents to vaccinate their children after measles has made a resurgence in the country.

The NICD says the measles outbreak can be attributed to low vaccine coverage. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The NICD declared a measles outbreak in the country last week after at least 200 infections were reported. According to EWN, there have been almost 100 more infections since the outbreak was declared.

According to the NICD's Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, the outbreak has spread to five provinces with Limpopo recording the first few cases in October. Cases have been popping up in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

McCarthy attributes the resurgence of measles to low vaccine coverage which was made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two to three years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month revealed that the uptake of the measles vaccine had declined worldwide after the pandemic.

Speaking to eNCA, McCarthy said that the NICD has noticed that the vaccine coverage rate had decreased across South Africa, making it easier for the infection to spread from one person to the next, resulting in the outbreak.

The doctor added that though the vaccine and infection both provide life-long immunity, measles poses a risk to people with weak immune systems who might have adverse reactions.

South Africans weigh in on the measles outbreak

South Africans are shocked that measles has made a resurgence. Below are some reactions:

@SipheleleHlomu1 commented:

"The administration of Ramaphosa is only dealing with vaccine service."

@CraigPlooy complained:

"Not again."

@Barbra940613881 asked:

"Does SA get anything right?"

@D33r0b3rt questioned:

How is this possible in 2022 @HealthZA?

Measles outbreak in Zimbabwe claimed 685 lives, government blamed anti-vaccination religious sects

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child Welfare confirmed that 685 people succumbed to the measles outbreak that has been ravaging the country.

Data released by the ministry on social media indicated that the number of deaths is increasing, with 37 deaths reported on Thursday. The tweet read:

"Measles Update: As at 02 September 2022, Zimbabwe had 6,034 confirmed cases, including 4,266 recoveries and 685 deaths."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News