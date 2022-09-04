Zimbabwe is currently battling a measles outbreak that has claimed 685 lives so far

The country's government has blamed religious sects that do not believe in vaccinations for the outbreak that is wreaking havoc in the neighbouring country

A countrywide vaccination program for children aged between six and 15 has been put in place with the help of the United Nations

The Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child welfare has confirmed that 685 people have succumbed to the measles outbreak that has been ravaging the country.

Zimbabwe's measles outbreak has claimed 685 lives. Image: Getty Images.

Data released by the ministry on social media on Saturday indicated that the number of deaths is increasing, with 37 deaths reported on Thursday. The tweet read:

"Measles Update: As at 02 September 2022, Zimbabwe had 6,034 confirmed cases, including 4,266 recoveries and 685 deaths."

According to News24, the country's minister of Information and Publicity, Monica Mutsvangwa, said that initially, the outbreak was affecting children aged between six and 15. The minister further noted that many of those affected were from traditional and religious sects that do not believe in vaccinations but rely on prayers.

She added that the government has reached out to the leaders of the said groups asking them to join hands in the fight against the outbreak that is wreaking havoc. She said:

"Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to engage traditional and faith leaders for their support on the vaccination program."

Wion News reported that the government has implemented a countrywide vaccination program with the help of the UN bodies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

