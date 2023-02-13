One father has been defeated by a toy that his son got for Christmas

TikTok user @thembarobin shared a compilation of his suffering and it is hilarious to watch

Parents shared struggle stories of their own while aunts and uncles owned up to buying these toys on purpose

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A noisy battery-operated toy is a nightmare come true for parents of toddlers. One dad recorded a TikTok clip showing the suffering these kinds of toys inflict upon the parents – it’s hilarious!

This dad stood up for all the parents going to bed with sounds toddlers' toys have left in their heads. Image: TikTok / @thembarobin

Source: TikTok

Aunties, uncles and grandparents are the worst. They give them sweets, buy them annoying toys, encourage their naughty behaviour and then send them back to their parents.

TikTok user @thembarobin shared a clip showing the moments of him having to listen to his son’s toy motorbike sing a song that he now feels will play in his head for the rest of his life.

“This toy doesn't use batteries it is fueled by my tears #annoyingtoys #otherpeopleskids #merrychristmas2022 #terribletwosbelike #dadsoftiktok #loudnoises”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi has a good laugh at the on-point TikTok clip

Almost every parent has had to go through this, almost like a rite of passage lol. People filled the comment section, sharing their stories – some on the receiving end and others as the instigators.

See some of the funny comments:

@Tara Claire said:

“My nephew had one of these and it even malfunctioned, but the tune still played in slow mo. Like it was possessed!”

@Zanmari Erasmus said:

“I’m that auntie. My brother annoys me during the year, I annoy him back. Works perfectly for me.”

@Mr Bhengu said:

“And why do these kind of toys seem to have everlasting batteries?”

@Jen said:

“My son wanting to take toys in the bath. “Of course, lemme get you one.”

@Dm576 said:

“Hearing it in your head when you’re trying to go to sleep!”

@Mfundo said:

“I'm that person that actually goes out of my way to buy toys like this.”

Beautiful moment as dad surprises son with awesome classic red sports car, young man can’t believe his luck

In other news, Briefly News reported that a father captured the moment he surprised his son with his first car and the heartwarming clip went viral as the young man couldn't believe the Pontiac Fiero in the driveway was his.

The video went viral on VT's Facebook page garnering over 245 000 views and the boy's reaction is simply wholesome as he can't believe the American-made car is his.

The publication's caption reads:

"He's made his son's day, week, month and year! We relive the moment this dad generously bought his son his first car and the history behind this American classic."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News