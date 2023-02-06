Following much backlash and criticism on social media, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) put a stop to its "silent disco"

The organiser, Silent Events, defended its original concept and it was planned in good faith with the aim of creating unity

Silent Events said that a large percentage of the profits would have been donated to its indigenous tree-planting programme

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has decided to pull the plug on the planned "silent disco" despite attempts to reposition the historic site.

Robben Island's planned “silent disco” event was cancelled due to major backlash online. Image: Stock image & Jeff Overs

Source: Getty Images

The decision to cancel the much-talked-about event was due to negative feedback and criticism it received. RIM said the planned party was scrapped for the organisers to have sufficient time to engage the relevant stakeholders.

The organiser behind the initiative, Silent Events, said it was approached by Robben Island to host the fundraising plan. Despite being met with major backlash, the planner defended its original concept.

In a post on Twitter, the organiser said the event was planned in “good faith” with the aim of bringing people together. Silent Events said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We’ve seen and heard the feedback and cancelled the event. Apologies for the offence, all planned with the best intentions for all.”

Silent Events shared that the disco was planned to have no negative impact on the island’s ecology while being mindful of its history. The organiser added that a large percentage of the profits would have been donated to its indigenous tree-planting programme.

Silent Events’ owner SA Matt Roberts told News24 that the event was cancelled since the group appreciates the country’s struggle heritage. However, he added that the event would have celebrated the country’s liberty.

Mzansi angered over planned Robben Island Museum event

@kimberleydujour said:

“But surely the Robben Island team wouldn’t entertain an event like this? Surely?”

@JeSuisBahati commented:

“Remember when I said to you that South African grooves will touch Ibiza levels if they turn Robben Island into a groove Island? It's slowly happening.”

@Yan_ndie added:

“When I catch whoever thought groove at Robben Island was a good idea?”

Thuli Madonsela oil painting to be auctioned to raise funds for students in debt

Briefly News also reported that Professor Thuli Madonsela has decided to commemorate her 60th birthday on 28 September with a silent auction of an oil painting of herself created by well-known Mzansi artist, Shany van den Berg.

The proceeds of the auction will go towards #Action4Inclusion, a platform that was created in 2020 to raise funds for Stellenbosch University students who need financial help.

According to IOL, funds raised on the platform support students who cannot access their academic records, graduate, or move on to the next academic year because of outstanding fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News