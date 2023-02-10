Some of South Africa's biggest corporations used Twitter as an opportunity to show their creativity

McDonald's started a trend after they tweeted about going through heartbreak and other companies showed their support in a hilarious way

Huge companies such as Standard Bank Absa, KFC and more weighed in with funny messages directed at McDonald's

South Africans love to see creative marketing from companies. McDonald's sparked a trend when they interacted with other companies through friendly banter on Twitter.

McDonald's had other companies showing off their funny personalities on social media. Image: Bloomberg /ermingut/RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Netizens loved seeing the interactions between significant corporations. Online users flooded the comments to mention companies missing from the list.

McDonald's inspires big corporations to show personality on Twitter

McDonald's tweeted that they got dumped. Other businesses responded to the post to show their support. Briefly News reported that Nando's was one of the first to respond and they had their hilarious exchange.

Soon enough, there were more responses from Ford South Africa offering to take McDonald's somewhere in their latest car and eTV offered to help McDonald's with some movies. Absa advertised their rewards to try and make McDonald's feel better. Many other brands joined in by talking about their services under the pretence of comforting McDonald's. See the companies in the thread by @badlands_2 below:

South Africans react to seeing big companies interact on social media

The trend thoroughly amused people. Online users commented that they wished they'd seen other companies in the tweets, including Eskom.

@HTupopila commented:

"Fun thread. Read all of it, even some are not in English but I could pick up some here and there."

@Skhalazo_NMZ commented:

"I was looking forward to your response o engagement in the convo."

@Anto_Modise commented:

"Our languages are definitely top tier though."

@InshaAsante commented:

"This thread is actually top tier marketing man, sabathandi bonke."

@asandacelee commented:

"Is this country even real?"

@chauke_donald commented:

"Did the things with this thread."

@Boity_Montwedi commented:

"I laughed so hard."

OUTsurance vs Hippo: SA court rules in favour of Katlego Maboe lookalike ad

Briefly News reported that Hippo released an ad with an actor who looks like Katlego Maboe. OUTsurance took Hippo to court for using an actor who resembles the previous ambassador Katlego Maboe.

The advert caused a buzz on social media when people started speculating about why the man looked like Katlego Maboe. The South African High Court in Gauteng disagreed with OUTsurance that the advert was meant to ruin them.

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng High Court ruled that there was no reason for the ad with Katlego's lookalike to be removed. OUTsurance argued that the advert is misleading and places the industry in poor light.

