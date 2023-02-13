Newcastle-born Xolile Xaba created the Car-Park app to solve the problem of finding one's car in a large parking lot, starting as a gift for his grandmother

Xolile Xaba is a talented young individual who has revolutionized how we find our vehicles. Frustrated by his inability to locate his car after a visit to his grandmother in Johannesburg, he took matters into his own hands. He created an app to solve this common problem.

Destined for great things from humble beginnings

Xolile, hailing from Newcastle, is self-taught in the art of coding. Despite not having access to a computer at home, he honed his skills during high school by utilizing the computers at school. His passion for technology has led him to hold various positions in local and international technology companies.

In 2015, Xaba founded Prefect Communications and Developments Inc after creating BizzPort, an app that connects African entrepreneurs with events near them. The business news app also includes an online boardroom. Xaba explained, "The company is currently focused on developing BizzPort as a product that will be distributed throughout the continent."

A need and not money inspired his innovation

On the other hand, the Car-Park app was created as a gift for Xaba's grandmother.

"I wasn't trying to create a commercial product; I was just trying to solve a problem that many people, including my granny, faced locating their cars in huge parking lots," Xaba said. "I showed my friends the app, and they were excited about it."

According to Xaba, he aims to solve a particular problem with everything he builds, even if it starts as a hobby.

"Even though it was just a hobby, it taught me a lot about how people of different ages react to different technologies," he said.

At 22 years old, the South African innovator was invited to the One Young World Summit, which took place in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2017. Xaba showcased his apps, Car-Park and BizzPort, on the global stage. The summit is designed to empower young leaders aged 18 and 30 with a passion for global issues and a track record of making a significant impact in their communities.

South Africa is home to brilliant minds. Briefly News reported on a 22-year-old student from Umlazi who created a job-finding app. The then third-year software development student said that it was essential for him to make the app free to use because job hunting costs a lot of money for unemployed people.

He said: "Now everyone can find job opportunities.”

