A taxi driver from Zimbabwe has been arrested for driving with a fake licence in Tembisa, Ekuruleni

The man was caught while driving recklessly and trying to overtake a hearse during a funeral procession

Another man was arrested in Johannesburg with stolen official licencing department documents in his car

EKURULENI- A Zimbabwean taxi driver's reckless driving has landed him in trouble with the Ekuruleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

A Zimbabwean taxi driver was arrested for driving with a fake licence in Tembisa. Image: Darren Stewart & stock images

Source: Getty Images

Metro police officer initially pulled the man over for driving into dangerously oncoming traffic while trying to overtake a funeral convey in Tembisa. EMPD officers quickly realised that the foreign licence the man produced was fake.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 19 February, while the EMPD officers were escorting the hearse from Thembisa to the Mooifontein cemetery, IOL reported.

After discovering the taxi driver's licence was fake, officers promptly arrested and charged the man with possessing a fraudulent driver's licence.

The taxi driver is expected to appear in the Rabasotho/Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

JMPD busts man for possession of official licensing department documents

Similarly, Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers arrested a man for possessing stolen official licensing documents on Wednesday, 15 February.

According to a statement released by JMPD, officers were doing routine crime prevention patrols in Johannesburg CBD when they noticed a white Mercedes-Benz with no front registration number plates.

Upon conducting a stop and search, the officers discovered official Licencing Department documents in the vehicle. The street value of the papers is estimated to be R1 million.

South Africans slam the Taxi driver for not following SA's road rules

Mandla Mn Cube said:

"Taxi drivers are a law onto themselves."

Laura Lona slammed:

"No patience even for a funeral convo."

Jeremy Wilson complained:

"This is an issue in Ekurhuleni. During funeral processions, taxis use all the lanes and block other traffic."

Aluta Jibaza commented:

"The fact that our law enforcement agencies do not use sjambok like in Zim should not confuse them, thinking there is no law in SA."

Msizo Msizo claimed:

"Ubereats and Takealot motorbike drivers are worse."

Morné Benjamin Nell asked:

"How did they know that it was a fake Zimbabwean driver's license? Did they phone the Zimbabwean traffic department?"

