A South African TikTokker's video parody on how to spot a typical thug has gone viral

The video shows how 'tsotsis' tend to stand around on the corner and move in shady ways, with postures and mannerisms that tell signs

Netizens found the video hilarious and relatable, recognizing the behaviour of the "thugs" portrayed in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eita! What time is it? @lutseke_tv_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTokker has created a viral post sharing a parody on how to spot a typical thug. He captions the video in a way that highlights that the postures and mannerisms he is about to show are telling signs that you are about to get mugged by the assailant.

POV: You know you're getting mugged when you come across guys like these

With over 150K views at the time of publishing, the video shows how 'tsotsis' tend to stand around on the corner and move in shady ways. Take a look and see if you agree:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens were in stitches because they recognized the behaviour

@Pharoh4leon said:

Those straight-from-prison poses...once you know prison hobbies you see things differently

@Savage_DadSA added:

The part where he's on the phone

@Telisia Du Toit said:

I feel only South Africans can relate. So accurate

@Julian Kriel added:

Once had someone walk to me like this asking for the time. Knew what was coming, but he didn’t see my German shepherd trailing 10m behind me.

SAPS arrest man for attempted bribery

Spotting a thug on a street corner is one thing, but how do you spot a highjacked? Briefly News reported on South African Police Services (SAPS) officers arresting a man for attempting to bribe police officers with R5 000.

The man allegedly offered to bribe the officers in exchange for releasing a suspected hijacker. The police acted fast and immediately placed the 46-year-old man under arrest.

Below are some of the questions South Africans have asked:

Harold Mashele asked:

"Can't the police have uniquely coloured cars that can and only be used by the police and not sold to anyone else?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News