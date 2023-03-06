A man in Johannesburg shared on Twitter a picture of his doctorate from Wits University that was doodled on

The University has procedures for re-issuing lost or damaged certificates, which involve requesting a certified copy of the original

Netizens responded with humorous comments, with some suggesting laminating essential documents to prevent damage

Imagine spending all those years at University only for someone to draw figures all over your degree. A Johannesburg man, @lithapelo_dee, took to Twitter to post a picture of that happening to him. The "Doctor of philosophy" from Wits University's doctorate looked like a "Bachelor of Arts" after - presumably - a child doodled all over it with a pen.

"This is why important documents belong under mattresses," he said in the caption.

Is your degree still viable after damage, or can you do something about it?

According to the Wits website:

"The Examinations and Graduation Office has strict procedures for re-issuing lost certificates. Should the original degree certificate be lost or damaged, you may request a certified copy of the original. An affidavit signed by a Commissioner of Oaths must be completed."

The one below may need a replacement unless you're trying to enter it into an art competition. Take a look at the masterpiece for yourself:

Netizens shared their hilarious relatable responses to the post

South Africans can and will find humour in pain. Luckily for this man, it wasn't the end of the world for his doctorate. People took to the comments to add more spice to the thread. Here is what they had to say:

@zoeymm1 said:

"Why hadn't you laminated them? I laminate all of my important docs - including my divorce papers."

@BossMomNef added:

"My ID is like this."

@zanosdaddy commented:

"I would keep this. Any HR person will see that you have responsibilities. People with responsibilities tend to be good hires."

@JethroMonareng said:

"Be proud. The artist drew you with a crown and a huge cake with fish. So you are the King with Cake. And need to feed the nation with the fish."

