A man in KwaZulu-Natal noticed his Rottweiler behaving strangely, and upon investigation, found a Black Mamba hiding behind his couch

The owner was able to quickly grab his dog and pull it to safety when it ran in to attack the snake

It's important to never let your dog attack a snake, as it can lead to the death of the dog, and to always keep an eye out for unusual behavior in pets

Last Friday, snake rescuer Nick Evans had a fairly quiet day dealing with mambas until he got a call that got his adrenaline pumping. The scenario, for him, was worth sharing in a Facebook post as a lesson to everyone on how to react when a snake is seen.

A man in KwaZulu-Natal, noticed his Rottweiler behaving strangely. The dog kept pushing him away from his favorite couch, which he sat on every afternoon. After two days of this odd behavior, the owner noticed the dog barking at the back of the couch. He decided to investigate and moved the couch, only to find a black mamba hiding behind it.

Nick Evens advises to never let your dog battle a snake for you

In that moment, with the snake more exposed, the Rottweiler ran in to attack the creature it saw as a threat. Fortunately, the homeowner was quick to grab the large dog and pull it to safety just in time.

"I cannot tell you how many calls I receive where people phone me while their dog is attacking a snake, resulting in a dead snake and at least one dead dog. Panic often takes over, leading to deadly consequences," he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal man reacted correctly ensuring safety for everyone

The way this gentleman in Escombe reacted was exactly how one should react if a snake is encountered, especially if you have dogs. Never let your dog out to kill a snake for you, as it often ends badly for the dog too.

Unfortunately, dogs usually find the snake before their owners, and many times, it's too late to do anything. Therefore, it's important to always keep an eye out for any unusual behavior in your pets, as it may indicate the presence of a snake.

The homeowner's quick thinking not only saved his dog's life but also prevented any harm to himself and his family. The 2.2m black mamba made for a quick and easy catch, thanks to the help of Gareth Preen.

Netizens showed appreciation for Nick's story

Here is what some had to say:

@Lynn-Dee van Eeden said:

"Love this story. So glad everyone is OK."

@Anne Marie Tovey added:

"Goodness me amazing! Bravery all round"

@Heather Farquhar commented:

"That was excellent of the owner with his dog n how good of the dog warning the owner, so happy it ended well for both snake n doggie n owner."

@Camy Adams added:

"Well done to the owner, he definitely acted fast."

