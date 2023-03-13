A viral TikTok video shows a game ranger yelling at passengers to be quiet while observing an elephant walking in the veld

The passengers were not making alarming noises, but the ranger continued to yell at them

Netizens are puzzled by the ranger's behaviour and have mixed opinions on the situation - some think he is experienced

A game ranger yells, "Be quiet!" as an elephant approaches a vehicle full of passengers. @ksf.put/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok post of a game ranger yelling at his passengers during a drive has netizens puzzled. An elephant was strutting down gravel in the veld when he and the passengers parked in observation. Some people were chatting in audible whispers, but nothing alarming. Yet, this was still too loud for the ranger.

"Be quiet!" he yelled.

The elephant walked past all other cars and stopped by theirs

It's as if the elephant could sense the tension in the car as he stopped for quite some time right next to them. Yet, the game ranger continued to yell for people to be quiet, even though no one was talking. Was he nervous?

You can watch the video below:

People were confused why the game ranger was yelling

It's unclear why the ranger was tensed up about the situation. But netizens felt he may have made the situation worse. Here is what they had to say:

@Carlo Wulf said:

What is the point of shouting be quiet? He is making the most noise."

@Troy'amiN mused:

"The elephants are familiar with rangers and get super curious hearing voices they've never heard before. That's why he could shout."

@ChulluNcoko joked:

"Me holding my breath because we were told to be quiet. Why is the ranger making the most noise?!"

Michelle David added:

"The driver is making more noise than anyone."

@vusi said:

"Game ranger sounds like he is in panic stations."

@Sharon Quin MNRRI disagreed:

"I can hear lots of noise from people, he asked for silence, and they clearly weren't. The guide is experienced in his job, he knows what can happen."

@Susan Cunningham509 said:

"I can only hear the driver being loud."

@Chuckerrrr said:

"Driver was getting ready to blame the guests for the disaster about to happen."

