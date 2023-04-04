Sibokeng Hospital in the Vaal has reached a milestone after a brain surgery was successfully performed for the first time in more than 40 years

The achievement is all thanks to the recent establishment of a neurosurgical unit to service patients with head trauma

The Gauteng Department of Health and ordinary citizens praised the hospital for saving lives

VAAL - South Africa's public healthcare system often makes headlines for all the wrong reasons, but Sebokeng Hospital is slowly changing that narrative with a fantastic achievement.

Medical staff at Sebokeng Hospital have been praised for successfully performing brain surgery. Image: Sebokeng Regional Hospital/Facebook & stock image/Getty

For the first time in 40 years, nurses and doctors at the hospital successfully performed brain surgery on two patients suffering from brain bleeding (subdural haematoma).

Sebokeng Hospital previously referred patients who needed brain surgery to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

According to a statement released by the Gauteng Health Department, the patients who could not be transferred perished because of the lack of immediate neurosurgical intervention.

New neurosurgery unit allows Sebokeng Hospital to perform brain surgery

However, establishing a new neurosurgery unit now means Sebokeng Hospital can offer a critical service to patients.

Gauteng Health Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says the neurosurgery unit will go a long way in improving healthcare in the area, SABC News reported.

Modiba said:

"I think it is going to assist a lot in the reduction of the high prevalence of mortality and morbidity of traumatic brain injury patients in the Sedibeng District.”

The acting CEO of Sibokeng Hospital, Dr Fhatywani Mbara, added that the new unit and the highly skilled team will go a long way to reducing deaths related to head injuries.

South Africans praise Sebikeng Hospital for improving services

Below are some comments:

Sfiso Lloyd Mnguni praised:

"Wow, it's a big achievement for the whole team, the hospital and the country as a whole."

Alinah Chabangu congradulated:

"Well done to all the doctors, keep it up. We thank you so much."

Ramolibeli Motselisi celebrated:

"Great news indeed. Well done at Sebokeng Hospital."

Senokoane Tshepan exclaimed:

"Wow, that is outstanding."

Lerato Love Uthando Mphuthing added:

"Finally, one got to hear good news about hospital in the hood."

