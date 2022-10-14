The Department of Health has undertaken the enormous task of improving healthcare in South Africa

The Eastern Cape health department unveiled a new state-of-the-art mental health facility on Thursday, 13 October

In Gauteng, Health Minister Joe Phaahla officiated the opening of 13 new and improved units on Friday, 14 October

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MAKHANDA - The Eastern Cape health department revealed the new and improved child and adolescent facility at Fort England Hospital in Makhanda on Thursday, 13 October.

Health Department unveiled two upgraded hospitals in Gauteng and Eastern Cape as part of its mission to improve health care in South Africa. Image: @GautengHealth

Source: Twitter

The facility, which caters to patients between the ages of 13 and 17, received a R29 million upgrade as part of World Mental Health Day and Mental Health Awareness Month.

The 14-bed ward The 14-bed ward will provide rehabilitation services for mentally ill teenagers. In addition to admitting non-acute patients for diagnostic purposes, the facility will provide in-patient treatment for acute situations.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth claimed that the multimillion-rand, cutting-edge institution was the first Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit to comply with the Mental Health Act of 2002's rules, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meth added that the facilities upgrade forms part of the department's mission to improve the provision of acute and sub-acute healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko officiated the opening of 13 new and improved units at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Pretoria, on Friday, 14 October.

A press release from the Department of Health indicated that the project was part of the government's mission to improve public health service delivery by renovating outdated structures and constructing new units for specialised services.

The event unveiled an upgraded and newly constructed eye clinic, Outpatient Department, waiting area, Mental Health unit and Choice on Termination of Pregnancy clinic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares heart-warming moment with new mom in hospital, holds one-day-old baby

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa held a 1-day old baby when he went to see patients in Jagersfontein hospital, and the moment warmed many hearts. The mother was so proud that the president had held her baby girl.

It is a great honour to have your baby held by the president of your country. This mom appreciated Ramaphosa taking the time to visit the hospital and can’t wait to tell her baby the story when she is older.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News