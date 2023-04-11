Namibian Woman Shares 8 Pics of Stunning Home Renovation: "Simplicity, the Ultimate Sophistication"
- A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera shared photos of her home interior decor on Facebook
- The post went viral with over 500 comments, and netizens expressed their admiration for her home design
- Some commenters offered suggestions, such as adding colourful cushions, but overall, people found her home to be beautiful and impressive
A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera recently shared a few beautiful photos of her home interior decor on Facebook and got feedback from netizens. The post went viral with over 500 comments and 160 shares.
"Home. What should be removed/added? Only posting living room, kitchen, kid's room and a sneak peak of my room," she said."
Woman impresses Netizens with their interior decoration
You can see some of the pictures below:
People loved her home design
@Kholiswa ZaMangwevu Mpayipheli Mdubane said:
"So clean and beautiful. Wow."
@Nono Sweetness commented:
"Impressive ♥️"
@Nayimuna Kasale added:
"Love it! ❤️"
@Nta Mnisi said:
"Perfect."
@Shiraz Waga Matlaila added:
"Wow."
@Nji Milian Akwi said:
"Beautiful ❤️"
@Apollonia Zembe Muchetu said:
"So neat and beautiful but try to add some colourful cushions, mustard and grey will do."
@Collins Muunda said:
"So wonderful!, this l love."
@Lesego Jonas Mogashwa added:
"Simplicity. The ultimate sophistication."
@The Cooking Village Wife said:
"Lovely home."
'Gqeberha: The Empire' star Ayanda Makayi gifts mom with new R600K Haval H6 GT, drops video of excited mom at car dealership
Source: Briefly News