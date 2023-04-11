A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera shared photos of her home interior decor on Facebook

The post went viral with over 500 comments, and netizens expressed their admiration for her home design

Some commenters offered suggestions, such as adding colourful cushions, but overall, people found her home to be beautiful and impressive

A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera recently shared a few beautiful photos of her home interior decor on Facebook and got feedback from netizens. The post went viral with over 500 comments and 160 shares.

"Home. What should be removed/added? Only posting living room, kitchen, kid's room and a sneak peak of my room," she said."

Woman impresses Netizens with their interior decoration

You can see some of the pictures below:

The bedroom view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

The kitchen view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

The lounge view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

People loved her home design

@Kholiswa ZaMangwevu Mpayipheli Mdubane said:

"So clean and beautiful. Wow."

@Nono Sweetness commented:

"Impressive ♥️"

@Nayimuna Kasale added:

"Love it! ❤️"

@Nta Mnisi said:

"Perfect."

@Shiraz Waga Matlaila added:

"Wow."

@Nji Milian Akwi said:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@Apollonia Zembe Muchetu said:

"So neat and beautiful but try to add some colourful cushions, mustard and grey will do."

@Collins Muunda said:

"So wonderful!, this l love."

@Lesego Jonas Mogashwa added:

"Simplicity. The ultimate sophistication."

@The Cooking Village Wife said:

"Lovely home."

KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off interior home decor

In other home decor stories, Briefly News reported on Njabs Dladla, an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision.

In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.

@Zoe_Mongameli:

"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu."

