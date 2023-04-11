Content creator celebrates expensive house completion on Twitter
- Thulani Mathebula, a content creator, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the building progress of his newly constructed home.
- Although he admits that the process has been expensive, he is proud to have completed the roofing phase of the construction
- Several netizens showed their support and congratulated Mathebula on his achievement
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
Though he admits the process has been expensive, Thulani Mathebula, a content creator, has recently taken to Twitter to celebrate his newly built home. It is yet to be completed, but the roofing is up, which signals a lot of progress.
"Finally done with the roofing , but hella expensive," he said
Man celebrates building milestone on social media
You can take a look at the post for yourself:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Netizens showed their support for him
@Nessa_Kebu said:
"Soil looks fertile and congratulations"
@Khumo22Khumo said:
"So stunning❤.I do feel like the house needs one or two large windows for sunlight"
@nc_rikhotso2 said:
"Congratulations nwana mhani, you did very good "
@LesegoAries said:
"Congratulations "
@LourensShoatja said:
"This is beautiful fam, o berekile"
From renting to building her own home
In other construction stories, Briefly News reported on a woman named Maria Kheza who recently shared pictures of her new home in a Facebook post, and people loved it for her.
@NgwanaManamela Phuti said:
"Well done.O berekile"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News