Though he admits the process has been expensive, Thulani Mathebula, a content creator, has recently taken to Twitter to celebrate his newly built home. It is yet to be completed, but the roofing is up, which signals a lot of progress.

"Finally done with the roofing , but hella expensive," he said

Man celebrates building milestone on social media

You can take a look at the post for yourself:

Netizens showed their support for him

@Nessa_Kebu said:

"Soil looks fertile and congratulations"

@Khumo22Khumo said:

"So stunning❤.I do feel like the house needs one or two large windows for sunlight"

@nc_rikhotso2 said:

"Congratulations nwana mhani, you did very good "

@LesegoAries said:

"Congratulations "

@LourensShoatja said:

"This is beautiful fam, o berekile"

From renting to building her own home

In other construction stories, Briefly News reported on a woman named Maria Kheza who recently shared pictures of her new home in a Facebook post, and people loved it for her.

@NgwanaManamela Phuti said:

"Well done.O berekile"

