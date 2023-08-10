The man acquitted for little Bogkabo Poo’s murder will spend the rest of his life behind bars

Ntokozo Zikhali was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl

While Bogkabo's grieving mother has welcomed the sentence, she can't help but feel her daughter was cheated out of justice

JOHANNESBURG - Justice may not have prevailed for little Bokgabo Poo, but that does not mean her alleged killer will not see the inside of a jail cell.

Ntokozo Zikhali, acquitted of killing Bogkabo Poo, has been sentenced to life for another crime. Image: @Sli_Masikane/Twitter & Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Days after Ntokozo Zikhali was acquitted of the mutilation and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo, the convicted criminal was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and sexual assault of another nine-year-old girl, eNCA reported.

Bokgabo Poo’s mother speaks out

While Bokgabo's mother has expressed gratitude that the nine-year-old girl received justice, she cannot help that her little girl was cheated.

Speaking to Newsroom Afrika, Tsholofelo Poo demanded justice for her daughter’s brutal mother.

Poo said:

“The justice system really has failed Bokgabo, and not only that, it has failed the entire nation. All the kids in Wattville have become scared again when they were trying to find hope that one day they would be free and would be able to play.

Angry South Africans celebrate life sentence

Below are some comments:

@pinkysithole17 said:

"He deserves multiple life terms"

@lebo_lily praised:

"Halalalalalala justice at long last."

@MulaudziTsikoo commented:

"Life imprisonment will serve him right, Ms Poo will be smiling in heaven."

@blueitserver claimed:

"life improsinment is not enough for this crimes, something has to change or we won't make it as a society."

@isaac_molwela criticised:

"The state must appeal the Bokgabo case. Or release the guy to the community of Sondela in Rustenburg."

@lulushezi added:

"The NPA failed Bokgabo ngeke."

@bestT007 stated:

"The very same state that could not find solid evidence for Bokgabo now they going to want to shine on this sentence mxm."

