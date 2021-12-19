Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year

He reportedly tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms on Saturday and has since been self-isolating

Peeps took to the comments section and many social media users felt Mantashe wasn't social distancing enough

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa's Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While not many details have been given out, the office of the Minister has revealed that he tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

They went on to share that the Minister is currently in self-isolation but seems to be in good spirits, EWN reports.

Mantashe and his wife tested positive in July this year too according to TimesLive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Taking to the social media streets, some peeps complained that the minister wasn't social distancing:

Still, others simply wished him a speedy recovery:

Covid 19: Update on President Ramaphosa and the nature of Omicron revealed

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has reported that he is on track with his recovery from Covid-19.

On 12 December 2021, the president tested positive for Covid-19 and has been self-isolating and receiving treatment for some mild symptoms.

Ramphosa's office said that he is comfortable and has maintained a good disposition, News24 reports. The president has urged South Africans to protect themselves from the coronavirus by adhering to protocols and getting vaccinated.

How to detect the Omicron variant

According to IOL, the most common symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been revealed. They include sore throat, sense of smell, sense of taste and shortness of breath.

Vaccines have proved effective in preventing severe cases of Omicron, but the Western Cape Health Department said that the variant can present mild to moderate symptoms.

Byron La Hoe, a spokesperson for the department, said that unvaccinated people face the biggest risk in terms of Omicron. Children are also 20% more likely to be hospitalised due to the new variant than from previous strains.

Reactions to latest Covid-19 news

@84hlungwani believes:

"DD is doing a very good job so far let him extend his sick leave until March next year."

@NgwanaaNtate said:

"Mild symptoms sounds like a sales pitch."

@Sipho26756558 shared:

"I wish the president a speedy recovery."

@Tman_89 asked:

"Is he not fully recovered?"

@Cliffordnyaks remarked:

"His absence wasn't recognizable anyways."

Source: Briefly.co.za