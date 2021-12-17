COVID 19: Update on President Ramaphosa and the Nature of Omicron Revealed

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly recovering well from Covid-19 following his positive test result last Sunday

He has received treatment for some mild symptoms which he is experiencing, but otherwise the president is comfortable

Health officials have revealed the symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, saying that it is similar to a mild flu

CAPE TOWN - The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has reported that he is on track with his recovery from Covid-19.

On 12 December 2021, the president tested positive for Covid-19 and has been self-isolating and receiving treatment for some mild symptoms.

Ramphosa's office said that he is comfortable and has maintained a good disposition, News24 reports. The president has urged South Africans to protect themselves from the coronavirus by adhering to protocols and getting vaccinated.

President Ramaphosa is apparently recovering well from Covid-19. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to detect the Omicron variant

According to IOL, the most common symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been revealed. They include sore throat, sense of smell, sense of taste and shortness of breath.

Vaccines have proved effective in preventing severe cases of Omicron, but the Western Cape Health Department said that the variant can present mild to moderate symptoms.

Byron La Hoe, a spokesperson for the department, said that unvaccinated people face the biggest risk in terms of Omicron. Children are also 20% more likely to be hospitalised due to the new variant than from previous strains.

Reactions to latest Covid-19 news

@84hlungwani believes:

"DD is doing a very good job so far let him extend his sick leave until March next year."

@NgwanaaNtate said:

"Mild symptoms sounds like a sales pitch."

@Sipho26756558 shared:

"I wish the president a speedy recovery."

@Tman_89 asked:

"Is he not fully recovered?"

@Cliffordnyaks remarked:

"His absence wasn't recognizable anyways."

South Africans are happy the country will remain on Alert Level 1

Previously Briefly News reported South Africans can enjoy their festive season following the decision the National Coronavirus Command Council has made to keep the country in Adjusted Alert Level 1 despite the ongoing fourth wave.

The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says although the Omicron variant is highly infectious, the number of people being hospitalised because of severe disease is relatively low.

Phaahla says the department has been tasked by the NCCC to continue monitoring the numbers of people getting hospitalised as well as the infection and mortality rates.

Source: Briefly.co.za