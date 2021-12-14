Boris Johnson has announced that the first Omicron-related death has occurred in the United Kingdom

Johnson said that two vaccine doses do not offer adequate protection against the new variant and a booster shot is required

40% of Covid-19 positive people in the United Kingdom have the Omicron variant and most of those in hospital have not received the booster shot

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the first death in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the Omicron variant has occurred.

The first case of the variant in the UK was confirmed on 27 November, 2021. Since then, Johnson has reinstated several Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks in public places.

Johnson has further warned UK citizens to get booster shots, as studies suggest that the two doses of the vaccine do not offer adequate protection against Omicron, SABC News reports.

Source: Getty Images

The effects of the Omicron variant so far

Johnson did not specify the vaccination status of the deceased, nor did he state if they had any comorbidities. No other countries have confirmed any Omicron-related deaths so far.

According to Reuters, Johnson emphasised the fast-spreading nature of the Omicron variant and how quickly it can spread in any given population. 40% of people in the UK who have Covid-19 have tested positive for Omicron.

British health officials said that prior to this case, 10 people between 18 and 85 years old were hospitalised due to Omicron. Most of them had two doses of the vaccine and had not yet received their booster shots.

Reactions to the UK's first Omicron-related death

@XavierHuman said:

"I want proof. I don't believe Boris Johnson."

@justin_kadafi shared:

"The first death with the variant in whole wide world is in the UK."

@rinmor believes:

"Well, in South Africa it’s proving to be a milder version in those vaccinated or with prior Covid."

@1970_dave asked:

"How many have died from undiagnosed cancer that’s been missed due to lack of access to the NHS."

@GrahamSanders9 said:

"Think about his family. RIP. Get boosted. It may save your life or the life of a loved one."

Omicron requires triple vaccine protection

Previously, Briefly News reported that UK data claims that people who have had a booster shot following their Covid-19 vaccine are 70% to 75% more likely to be protected against the Omicron variant.

The Pfizer vaccine, which consists of two vaccine doses taken at least six weeks apart, does not offer enough protection against Omicron's symptomatic infection.

Soon after taking the booster, which acts as a third vaccine dose, participants in the study showed increased immunity.

