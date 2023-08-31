Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni states that the government is not required to offer housing to undocumented immigrants

She made these remarks while responding to questions about the devasting fire at a hijacked building in Johannesburg CBD

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the tragic fire could have been avoided, and many South Africans agree

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the South African government is not obligated to provide housing to undocumented immigrants.

This comes after a devastating fire gutted a hijacked building in Marshalltown in Johannesburg CBD on Thursday, 31 August.

Minister claims illegal immigrants occupy hijacked buildings

Ntshavheni responded to questions about the Joburg fire and the prevalence of hijacked buildings.

The minister alleged that most people living in hijacked buildings are not South Africans but illegal immigrants.

She explained that most of these buildings were without water or electricity, but it was not indicative of a housing crisis, reports TimesLIVE. Ntshavheni said whether the people who died in the Marshalltown building were illegal immigrants was inconsequential.

"The fact that it was a hijacked building does not change much; lives have been lost," said Ntshavheni.

She added that the government was prepared to help the City of Johannesburg and the survivors of the fire.

Herman Mashaba says Joburg fire was avoidable

ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the tragic fire could have been avoided.

Speaking on SABC News, Mashaba said he tried to address the housing crisis and the issue of hijacked buildings during his tenure. He approached the Gauteng premier at the time and gave him a plan.

Mashaba said he was attacked and called names when he mentioned his plan to eradicate hijacked buildings. The former mayor said he planned to expropriate hijacked buildings or find their rightful owners.

In another interview on Newzroom Afrika, Mashaba said the deaths at the Marshalltown building were culpable homicide because the government was aware of the hijacked building problem.

Over 73 people were killed in the horrific fire, including 12 children. More than 50 others were transferred to hospitals for further treatment. Many people are left displaced.

South Africans react to the hijacked buildings crisis

@GhostGarvey2 said:

"A little over 4 weeks, it was the Bree Street explosion. And now this. What's Next? Can the authorities start managing and controlling what they know? There is probably a substantial number of buildings allegedly hijacked and illegally occupied."

@NdabeniMzukisi said:

"... FULLY agree with Mashaba here. That building is owned by COJ."

@teasPoo86930666 said:

"Helen Suzman Foundation is the one that should held accountable for this tragedy, they like breaking the law. This could've been avoided."

@ochiengpin said:

"That building is too small to kill that many people due to an accidental fire. The exits must have been blocked or the fire deliberately lit to block exit. Everything points to arson & murder. This is clearly very deliberate. Murder most foul."

Desperate mother frantically searches for daughter

Briefly News previously reported that a devastated mother is clinging to hope that her 24-year-old daughter is alive after the Johannesburg CBD building she lives in was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Thursday, 31 August.

Treasurelee Shuping rushed to the scene after she received word that a blaze had razed the five-story building. Her daughter, Matshidiso Zanele, had allegedly been living in the hijacked building for over a year.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Shuping revealed that the building was in a deplorable state and not fit for people to live in. She tried to get Zanele to move back home, but the woman refused.

Source: Briefly News