The Department of Correctional Services has denied claims that Sandile Mantsoe, convicted of murdering Karabo Mokoena, escaped from prison

Mantsoe was handed a 32-year sentence for the murder and is serving his time at the Standerton Correctional Centre while he awaits his fraud trial

South Africans are sceptical about the department's claim that Mantsoe has not escaped, especially after the Thabo Bester prison escape saga

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has denied social media claims that Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, escaped from prison.

The Department of Correctional Services says Sandile Mantsoe has not escaped from prison. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux & @Ayanda_Mredlana

Source: Twitter

Mantsoe was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and dismembering her body before setting her on fire. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the gruesome crime.

Sandile Mantsoe believed to be a "free man"

Several social media users claimed Mantsoe pulled a Thabo Bester and is living his best life as a freeman. One X (Twitter) user claimed to have seen Mantsoe in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

DCS quickly refuted the claims that Mantsoe escaped from prison. According to TimesLIVE, Mokoena's killer was serving his sentence at a Bloemfontein prison until last year.

In August last year, he was moved to Evander, Mpumalanga, after the Hawks linked him to a R2 million fraud case in Middleburg.

Following speculation that Mantsoe escaped from prison, DCS said on Monday, 2 October, that Mantsoe was being kept at the Standerton Correctional Centre with eight other charged offenders.

He is expected to appear in court for his fraud case on 18 October.

South Africans struggle to believe Sandile Mantsoe is still in prison

@gagegigogu1231 said:

"We need proof. We don’t trust anything that the @MYANC government says. Take a video of him on 5 different days in that prison. Thanks."

@dwdouglaswhite commented:

"Is he still in prison the way Thabo Bester was still in prison?"

@ApheleleJody

"Remember how Thabo Bester was first spotted, most of us laughed, thinking it was just a rumour. So it is possible that Sandile Mantsoe is out there living his best life "

@MmaDitsela_ said:

"At this point, we need a website where we can virtually guard these prisoners. Because what do you guys mean you're spotting Sandile Mantsoe's lookalike out here? "

Sandile Mantsoe slammed with fraud charges

Briefly News previously reported that the man who brutally murdered Karabo Mokoena, Sandile Mantsoe, has been charged with fraud after a Hawks investigation linked Mantsoe to an R2 million investment fraud.

Mantsoe, who is currently serving a 32-year prison sentence for killing Mokoena, has been requisitioned from Bloemfontein Prison to face charges of fraud in Evander, Mpumalanga.

