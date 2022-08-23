Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe has been requisitioned from Bloemfontein Prison to face charges of fraud in Mpumalanga

A Hawks investigation revealed that the convicted killer scammed 180 government officials out of over R2 million in Evander

Mantsoe was sentenced to 32 years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in 2018

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sandile Mantsoe, Karabo Mokoena's murderer, has been requisitioned from Bloemfontein Prison to face charges of fraud in Mpumalanga. Image: @karabomokoenafoundation

Source: Instagram

EVANDER – The man who brutally murdered Karabo Mokoena, Sandile Mantsoe, has been charged with fraud after a Hawks investigation linked Mantsoe to an R2 million investment fraud.

Mantsoe, who is currently serving a 32-year prison sentence for killing Mokoena, has been requisitioned from Bloemfontein Prison to face charges of fraud in Evander, Mpumalanga.

News24 reported that Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said that Mantsoe used his company, Trillion Dollar Legacy, to recruit 180 government officials to invest over R2 million.

Mantsoe appeared in the Evander Regional Court and the case has been postponed to 27 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Karabo Mokoena murder case

The Johannesburg High Court found Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena’s murder after it concluded that Mantsoe stabbed Mokoena and burned her remains, BBC News reports.

Mokoena’s murder shocked South Africa, reminded the nation of the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in the country, and sparked the #MenAreTrash movement.

South Africans react

South Africans are elated to hear the news that Mantsoe may face more jail time.

Here are some comments:

@veeqobs asked:

“The mans named his company 'Trillion Dollar Legacy' and they trusted it?!”

@Dodlonkie posted:

“He should suffer, this one...”

@Captain_Champu commented:

“Mans is never seeing outside, and I love it for him!”

@thee_Snowy tweeted:

“Music to my ears.”

@fumikayi1 said:

“This that dude who tried to burn his girlfriend's body there by Corlett Drive. The scammers-to-murderers pipeline needs close observation.”

"She was the other half of me": Karabo Mokoena's sister reflects on 1 year without her

Briefly News reported that South Africa was stunned last year by the brutal murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena, allegedly by her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe.

One year on, her sister, Bontle Mokoena, is still trying to come to terms with no longer having her beloved younger sister around. Speaking to Drum magazine, 28-year-old Bontle shared how much she misses her sister.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News