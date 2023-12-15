In 2027, the Cape Winelands Airport expansion, located on the outskirts of Durbanville, is gearing up to revolutionise the entire Cape Winelands scenery with domestic and international flight services

Undergoing extensive enhancements, the airport promises to achieve world-class status, offering a plethora of top-tier aviation services

The initial phase is slated to commence operations, providing a significant solution to congestion issues at Cape Town International Airport

Cape Winelands Airport set to cost R7bn

A transformative R7 billion expansion initiative promises to reshape not just the economic outlook of the Cape Winelands but also the aviation sector.

Mark Wilkinson, the General Manager of Cape Winelands Airport, highlighted that in addition to job creation, the forthcoming airport will streamline processes for Cape Town International.

"It allows Cape Town Airport to focus on their operations while allowing Cape Winelands Airport to take the rest of the market in terms of the private jets, in terms of capacity as well, especially during peak slots."

Complete transformation for a 2nd airport

Deidre Davids, spokesperson for Cape Winelands Airport, told News24 that a comprehensive transformation is on the horizon for the airport.

Davids states that the existing airport facilities spanning 150 hectares will undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The expansion programme encompasses a realigned runway, along with all corresponding airside infrastructure like taxiways, aircraft parking bay, a new boutique terminal building, cargo facilities and fuel storage amenities.

"It has good connectivity in the region with linkages to Drakenstein, Wellington, Paarl, and Stellenbosch."

