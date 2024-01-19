PioTrans' Mahier Tayob anticipates a significant fourfold surge in Rea Vaya's profitability in the upcoming months as part of the business rescue efforts

Faced with financial difficulties, the company experienced bus driver protests due to delayed salary payments

In 2023, burdened by substantial debts, PioTrans underwent business rescue with the goal of achieving a financial turnaround

PioTrans and the City of Joburg unveil a fleet expansion, showcasing six new buses with plans for an additional 41 to be gradually integrated. Image: Rea Vaya

PioTrans' business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, projects a fourfold increase in profitability for the troubled Rea Vaya operator in the coming months.

According to EWN, the company, facing financial challenges, saw its bus drivers staging multiple protests due to salary delays. Placed under business rescue in 2023 due to outstanding debts, PioTrans aims for a turnaround in its financial fortunes.

According to Rea Vaya's Twitter page, they are back on track

Tayob and Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene revealed six buses, with plans to gradually incorporate an additional 41 into the existing fleet

Tayob emphasised that the addition of the new buses would play a crucial role in completing his strategy to boost profits.

"Creditors will see prompt payments, operational expenses will be sustained, funds for [specified purpose] will be ample, ensuring commuters are no longer left stranded."

Mzansi is hopeful for the additional fleet

@TumiJohnson_SA noted:

"Thank you. Keep it that way. We're going back to work. Our rides will give you more money. Try to find a system of dealing with those using 2 cards, they cost the company because their rides are cheaper."

@TumiJohnson_SA posted:

"Thank you so much."

@General18922262 expressed:

"I hope Rea Vaya resolves their issues and no more strikes, please."

@czaz_e stated:

"We appreciate it."

Rea Vaya staff halted bus departures from the depot

Previously, Briefly News reported that Rea Vaya bus drivers stopped working on 3 January, preventing buses from leaving the depot. This is because workers are disputing with PioTrans over labour-related issues. It’s unclear what these issues are, but what is clear is that the buses are not working.

Workers prevented the buses from leaving the dept by blocking the exit point. The City of Joburg called on residents to use other forms of transport. The strike is part of Rea Vaya’s woes.

