Mama Joy caught some smoke after gushing over the leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen

The sports fanatic was dragged when she referred to Steenhuisen as the country's deputy president

Netizens claimed Mama Joy was stooping low for people to like her, with some saying she was "signing for her supper"

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mama Joy was criticised for calling John Steenhuisen the deputy president. Images: mamajoy_chauke, jsteenhuisen

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy is catching smoke after showing love to John Steenhuisen, claiming he was the new deputy president, and her comments left many South Africans cringing.

Mama Joy shows love to John Steenhuisen

It's a new day, and Mama Joy has again shaken the table with her comments and alliance with influential figures in the country.

Coming from announcing her trip to France for the Olympic Games, the sports fanatic stirred up some more drama after taking a video with the leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen.

At the Union Buildings, the DA leader thanked Mama Joy for proudly representing the country, to which she declared him the country's deputy president and rubbed it in disgraced DA member, Renaldo Gouws's face:

"I'm at the Union Building, and look who I met: Deputy President Steenhuysen thanking me for representing SA and bringing the trophy back home. He also said I'm going to the Olympics. Not even @RenaldoGouws will stop me."⁩

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy's video

Netizens aren't impressed by Mama Joy's behaviour, saying she is doing too much for her superiors to like her:

_Teegan__ said:

"You are one annoying old person!"

Mzi_wamadoda wrote:

"One thing about her? She will go where her bread is being buttered."

DotNetGuluva called Mama Joy out:

"Always chasing the cheque. No loyalty to anything, not even to the struggle."

EmperorG24 posted:

"I hate this woman so much."

colin_porki responded:

"Shame, begging will get you nowhere!"

NareMorema was curious:

"Your love for these people is questionable, or perhaps you are just singing for your supper?"

Mama Joy signs petition against Renaldo Gouws

In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the sports supporter signing a petition to have Renaldo Gouws removed from parliament.

This after the disgraced DA member made racially charged remarks, with Mama Joy claiming Gouws bad-mouthed her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News