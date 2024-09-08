South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu conducted a visit to China for the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum

Mchunu is hoping to explore new technologies and techniques that South Africa can adopt to fight crime going forward

The most crucial thing South Africans want Mchunu to learn is how the country deals with corrupt officials

South Africa will take a leaf out of China’s books in a bid to tackle crime in the country, but citizens think they should start at the top.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is currently conducting a visit to the Asian country where he attended the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has been by South African citizens to adopt China's methods of dealing with corrupt officials. Image: Brenton Geach.

During his visit, he also met with the Chinese Minister of Public Safety to explore new ways for Mzansi to ensure public safety.

South Africa and China exchange ideas

Taking to social media, Mchunu stressed that the two countries were committed to working together while exchanging ideas on crime intelligence strategies and technology.

Focus on government corruption, say netizens

While some praised the minister and asked him to focus on crime-fighting, others believed he needed to find out how China dealt with corrupt government officials.

@InhouseAgent4 warned the minister about how South Africa handled their politicians:

“China doesn’t play with corrupt politicians and civil servants. You steal public funds from the government, and you get executed. Chinese government appoints government officials on merits.”

@Tata963491189 added that the focus needed to be on state capture:

“Those who were implicated in state capture, it's time they pay for their sins.”

@Island_Tribe17 echoed those sentiments, saying:

“Did you ask him how they deal with government corruption there? Now that's a great place to start.”

@rzondo said he hoped it wouldn’t be a waste of taxpayer money:

“Take notes on how they deal with corrupt politicians and drug dealers, and come back and implement it. If you don't implement, the trip would be a waste of taxpayer money.”

@itsbigDM noted that China didn’t mess around with corruption:

“China hangs corrupt officials. Start copying that law, comrade, and you have our votes.”

Mchunu issues warning to criminals

The release of the quarterly crime statistics painted a grim picture, but Senzo Mchunu is confident SAPS can deal with criminals.

Briefly News reported that the Minister of Police recently warned criminals that the law would catch up with them soon enough.

Mchunu focused his warning primarily at those guilty of extortion and trigger-happy criminals who were quick to challenge the police.

