NPA Unaware of 3 Suspects Scheduled to Appear in Lusikisiki Magistrates Court; Community Confused
- Senzo Mchunu confirmed that three people were arrested and would appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court
- The National Prosecuting Authority have no case on the court roll relating to three suspects related to violent crimes
- Community members were confused after the judge told them the men would appear but later said there was no case
The National Prosecuting Authority have no knowledge of three suspects meant to be appearing in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court today related to several violent crimes in the area.
Three men were expected to appear in the court on Monday morning after they were arrested by police over the weekend.
While the trio were not arrested in relation to the recent Lusikisiki mass shooting that claimed 18 people, but were considered persons of interest.
Lusikisiki community members left confused
Family members of the Lusikisiki mass shooting victims have been left feeling more confused after they arrived at the court for nothing.
People who lost family members in the shooting packed the courtroom, but were told that there was no one three men appearing. One of the family members told eNCA that the Magistrate told community members that the men would be appearing at midday, but when they returned, he changed his tune and said there was no case on the roll.
The NPA also confirmed that they had no cases related to three people as mentioned by the minister.
Senzo Mchunu confirms arrests
The minister announced that three people were arrested while addressing community members at the memorial service for the Lusikisiki victims.
He clarified that suspects were not related to the mass shooting, but were persons of interest in a number of crimes in the area.
Police are closing in on a fourth suspect.
