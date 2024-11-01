The Central Energy fund released unaudited data that indicated that the price of fuel might increase in November

the Automobile Association warned motorists to consider budgeting for petrol increases as diesel and petrol will go up

South Africans were not stunned to find that the price of petrol would go up despite a five-month respite

JOHANNESBURG — The automobile Association warned motorists to buckle up and prepare for another petrol price increase.

Petrol price to increase

Unleaded 95 petrol is expected to climb to R21.30 from R21.05 inland, and unleaded 93 petrol will increase to R20.87 per litre from R20.73. Illuminating paraffin will go up by 21 cents per litre, and the rand to USA dollar exchange rate contributed to the slight increase.

The country experienced a five-month break from petrol increases beginning in July, shortly after the Government of National Unity was announced. The Automobile Association said the fuel prices will be effective on 6 November 2024. It urged motorists to budget appropriately and use fuel carefully. It also encouraged motorists to ensure that vehicles are in good condition and to avoid heavy traffic to decrease fuel consumption.

South Africans unamazed

Netizens on Facebook roasted the GNU and expressed a lack of shock at the announcement.

Raheemah Busisiwe Dit said:

"So it was just a short-term celebration."

Tshepo Skhokho Molefe said:

"GNU at work."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"They want money for Christmas."

Isaac Jordaan said:

"I called it. They want their bonuses. It'll continue to increase well into February. We might see a possible decrease around then."

Ogies Botha said:

" This is nothing new. As December approaches every year, the petrol prices increase. It's proof how it is being manipulated."

Fuel price decrease predicted

