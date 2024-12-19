Free State police are searching for a missing Botshabelo couple last seen on Thursday, 12 December 2024

Lebohang Mokatedi and Nthabiseng Mokonyana's families reported trying to contact them without success

An investigation is underway into the missing persons' disappearance after not being seen for about a week

Free State police are searching for a missing Botshabelo couple. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

BOTSHABELO — December is stokvel season, a time local social club groups look forward to the most after saving up for an entire year — until it goes wrong.

Free State police have asked the public for help finding a couple from Botshabelo, east of Bloemfontein, who are feared to be missing.

Stokvel money 'disappears' with couple

Lebohang Mokatedi, 29, and his girlfriend, Nthabiseng Mokonyana, 19, have not been seen by their families since Thursday, 12 December 2024, amid reported concerns about their whereabouts and missing stokvel money.

They were last seen travelling in a gold-coloured Nissan Micra.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said that despite their families' efforts to reach them, they have not made contact.

"Anyone with information about both or either individual's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Itumeleng Matla at 0768147002, Lt-Col Robert Mokhobo at 082 784 4505," said Kareli.

"Information can also be shared via the police Crime Stop hotline at 086 00 10111, visiting the nearest station, or anonymously via the MySapsApp."

According to reports, Mokatedi was running a stokvel business at the time of his and Mokonyana's disappearance.

Group members reportedly contributed money throughout the year, aiming to receive a share of interest and a grocery haul in December.

The disappearances have since left the members in limbo about their expected payouts, leading to speculation and suspicions of possible foul play.

